Lizzo Stuns at New York Fashion Week in Sheer Ensemble

NEW YORK, NY — Lizzo turned heads on Friday, September 12, as she attended Christian Siriano‘s Spring/Summer 2026 runway show during New York Fashion Week. The pop star, 37, showcased her recent weight loss in a chic sheer corset bodysuit paired with a black chiffon wrap skirt.

Seated front row beside Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg, Lizzo’s eye-catching outfit featured strappy high-heeled sandals, soft glam makeup, and a striking red hairstyle. Her latest appearance comes as she embarks on a public weight-loss journey.

In her discussion with the media, Lizzo emphasized that her fitness journey is about enhancing her mental and physical health. “I like how I look now,” she stated. “I still think I’m big. I’m still wearing plus-size clothing. I have the same rolls, the same belly, the same thighs — I think I’m just a smaller version.”

The musician shared that body positivity means embracing who you are, regardless of weight changes. “Body positivity has nothing to do with staying the same,” she explained. “It’s about daring to exist loudly and proudly in a society that told you you shouldn’t exist.”

Rumors about her potential use of weight-loss medications such as Ozempic have circulated throughout her journey. Lizzo clarified that while she attempted to use the drug, she abandoned it early. Instead, she focused on a healthier lifestyle by modifying her diet and exercise routine.

Through social media, Lizzo has flaunted several fashionable looks this summer, including a backless metallic dress photographed against the Eiffel Tower and a stylish ivory two-piece outfit during her travels in Europe.

At the fashion show, Lizzo expressed her delight in her new physique and outfit. “It feels snatched,” she remarked. “I feel loved, I feel hugged, I feel represented.” Other celebrity attendees included Gayle King, Patricia Clarkson, and Heather Graham, all of whom enjoyed Siriano’s newest designs.

Christian Siriano’s collection showcased a mix of bold colors and dramatic silhouettes, offering an array of styles fit for dancing and celebration, resonating with Lizzo’s message of empowerment and self-love.