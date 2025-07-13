Entertainment
Lleyton Hewitt Concerned About Daughter Mia’s Rock Star Lifestyle
SYDNEY, Australia – Lleyton Hewitt, the former tennis champion, is reportedly worried about his daughter Mia‘s relationship with Vanda Erich, the lead singer of the band Liquid Zoo. Mia, 19, and Erich have been dating since May of last year, but sources say Lleyton’s protective instincts are on high alert.
According to insiders, Lleyton is concerned about the lifestyle Mia is embracing. He is described as a typical dad, particularly protective over his daughters. One source noted, “Lleyton is very much serving up the tough dad act right now.”
The former Wimbledon and US Open winner was displeased last year when photos surfaced showing Mia and Vanda smoking. As an athlete, Lleyton has always prioritized health, stressing the importance of taking care of one’s body.
In past interviews, Lleyton stated, “Your body is so important to you, so you have to try and put in the best things.” His concerns have escalated as he sees Mia sharing glimpses of their lifestyle on social media, which includes partying and drinking with friends.
Despite acknowledging that Mia should be allowed to enjoy her youth, he feels she is too young for a serious relationship. “He wants Mia to be happy, but he thinks she’s still too young to be getting into any kind of serious relationship,” the insider explained.
Mia has been pursuing her music career as part of the indie rock duo Father's Favourite, and she recently performed her first gig. Yet, with her growing popularity, Lleyton hopes she maintains a balance between her career and family.
He has expressed that living her dreams is important but stresses that staying connected with family is equally vital, particularly after Mia missed his induction into the Tennis Hall of Fame last year. “Living her dreams is important but so is maintaining her relationship with her family!” the source said.
Interestingly, Mia is the only member of the Hewitt family following Vanda on social media. Her younger brother, Cruz, does not follow Vanda, indicating possible tension within the family regarding the relationship.
As the Hewitts navigate this new chapter, many are left wondering if there are signs of a family feud similar to that of the famous Beckham clan.
Recent Posts
- Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia’s Feud Reignites Over New Song’s Lyrics
- Production Begins on HBO’s New Harry Potter Series with First Look
- Trump Threatens 30% Tariff on EU and Mexican Imports
- Trump Proposes U.S. Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep