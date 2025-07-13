Lleyton Hewitt Concerned About Daughter Mia’s Rock Star Lifestyle

SYDNEY, Australia – Lleyton Hewitt, the former tennis champion, is reportedly worried about his daughter Mia‘s relationship with Vanda Erich, the lead singer of the band Liquid Zoo. Mia, 19, and Erich have been dating since May of last year, but sources say Lleyton’s protective instincts are on high alert.

According to insiders, Lleyton is concerned about the lifestyle Mia is embracing. He is described as a typical dad, particularly protective over his daughters. One source noted, “Lleyton is very much serving up the tough dad act right now.”

The former Wimbledon and US Open winner was displeased last year when photos surfaced showing Mia and Vanda smoking. As an athlete, Lleyton has always prioritized health, stressing the importance of taking care of one’s body.

In past interviews, Lleyton stated, “Your body is so important to you, so you have to try and put in the best things.” His concerns have escalated as he sees Mia sharing glimpses of their lifestyle on social media, which includes partying and drinking with friends.

Despite acknowledging that Mia should be allowed to enjoy her youth, he feels she is too young for a serious relationship. “He wants Mia to be happy, but he thinks she’s still too young to be getting into any kind of serious relationship,” the insider explained.

Mia has been pursuing her music career as part of the indie rock duo Father's Favourite, and she recently performed her first gig. Yet, with her growing popularity, Lleyton hopes she maintains a balance between her career and family.

He has expressed that living her dreams is important but stresses that staying connected with family is equally vital, particularly after Mia missed his induction into the Tennis Hall of Fame last year. “Living her dreams is important but so is maintaining her relationship with her family!” the source said.

Interestingly, Mia is the only member of the Hewitt family following Vanda on social media. Her younger brother, Cruz, does not follow Vanda, indicating possible tension within the family regarding the relationship.

As the Hewitts navigate this new chapter, many are left wondering if there are signs of a family feud similar to that of the famous Beckham clan.