Lobbyist Identified in Sheriff Tompkins’ Federal Indictment

BOSTON, MA – Frank Perullo, identified as “Individual A” in the federal indictment of Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins, is a longtime political consultant and lobbyist for the Democratic Party, according to business records. Prosecutors allege that Tompkins extorted Perullo, aiming to secure a share of his cannabis firm and demanding repayment after a significant investment loss.

Perullo, the founder of Novus Group, claims to have helped over 40 proposed cannabis shops navigate Massachusetts‘ regulatory framework since marijuana legalization in 2016. He has transitioned into a cannabis executive role as the co-founder and president of Ascend Wellness Holdings, which operates 44 marijuana shops across seven states.

Details from the indictment reveal that in 2020, Tompkins pressured Perullo to sell him $50,000 in stock from Ascend before it went public. Following a drop in the stock’s value, Tompkins allegedly demanded Perullo return the funds. A review of Tompkins’ financial disclosures shows that he reported an investment in “Cannanovus LLC,” which has the same Boston address as Perullo’s firm.

The indictment indicates that Tompkins leveraged his role to secure the transaction with Perullo, claiming the stock deal would help him financially amid campaign pressures. Prosecutors illustrate the relationship as one in which Tompkins used his official position to benefit personally.

Tompkins, who was arrested in Florida and released on a $200,000 bond, faces two felony counts that could lead to a 20-year prison sentence. His attorney has not provided a comment following the arrest. Perullo was not implicated but is characterized as a victim of Tompkins’ alleged extortion schemes.

Authorities have not specified the exact cannabis company involved but sources have confirmed that it is Ascend Mass. The investigation is ongoing as both Tompkins and Ascend Wellness Holdings navigate the unfolding legal challenges.