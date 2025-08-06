Local Artist Distributes Unique Buttons at Grounds for Thought

Bowling Green, Ohio — Russ Veitch, a local artist and familiar face at Grounds for Thought, is sharing his creativity with the community through a unique collection of buttons. Available for free at the coffee shop, these buttons feature inspirational quotes, humorous images, and political messages.

Veitch, who started making buttons for the Edgerton Alumni Foundation in his hometown of Edgerton, Wisconsin, creates each design using a button maker from the American Potter Button Company. His buttons began as a way to support educational initiatives while adding a touch of humor. One of his recent creations features an image of a man trying to untangle a black line, accompanied by the quote, “What do I do to undo what I didn’t do?”

After the bookstore associated with the foundation closed, Veitch sought a new outlet for his button-making hobby and began distributing them at Grounds for Thought five years ago. Since then, he has given away approximately 4,000 buttons. Kelly Wicks, the owner of Grounds for Thought, noted that customers often wear the buttons on their backpacks.

Veitch’s process is driven by inspiration, often sparked by quotes or events that capture his attention. “There’ll be something that’ll trigger something in my head,” he said, referring to his creative ideas. Additionally, he collaborates with local organizations to spread their messages through button designs.

His collection includes playful statements, such as, “Don’t break someone’s heart, they only have one. Break their bones, they have 206 of them.” Veitch has lived in Bowling Green for about 50 years and finds joy in bringing smiles to the community through his art.

“What I found is having them here and people walking away with them, maybe that’s what keeps me going,” Veitch said, reflecting on the positive impact of his work.