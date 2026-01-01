Local Family Stars in Reality Show Flipping Farms

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. – A father-daughter duo from Montgomery County is gearing up to shoot season two of their reality show, Flipping Farms. Jeff Peiffer and his daughter Rachel Trettin gained attention last fall when they filmed the first season at a dilapidated horse farm in Gilbertsville. Now, the show is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The show highlights their journey as they revitalize not only the barn but also the house and land that come with it. “Flipping Farms is our biggest family adventure yet,” said Rachel. The family duo has experience running several businesses, including ice cream shops and corn mazes.

Jeff, who has over a dozen businesses under his belt, explained that the idea for a reality show came from Rachel’s long-standing suggestion. “She’s been telling me for decades our lives would make a good show. Four years ago, I finally agreed, and we decided to go for it,” Jeff said.

Fans of the show will have a chance to hear more about their endeavors when they appear on Saturday Sunrise studio on January 3, where they will discuss their experiences and what viewers can expect in season two.