Sports
Local Groundskeeper Prepares Lincoln Field for FIFA Club World Cup
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Lincoln Financial Field is set to host the FIFA Club World Cup Championship, with local resident Tony Leonard overseeing preparations for the pitch. Leonard, a Susquehanna Valley native, emphasized the significance of his role in ensuring the field meets international standards.
“When you look around the stadium, every seat points toward the field,” Leonard said. He stressed the importance of maintaining a top-quality field, particularly given the immense value of the athletes competing. “On any given Sunday, you have close to $500 million worth of athletes on that field,” he noted.
Leonard’s journey into sports turf management began during his college years at Penn State, working on the Beaver Stadium grounds crew. “That’s where I fell in love with sports turf management, which then led to a brief stint with the Baltimore Ravens,” he said.
Afterward, Leonard joined the Philadelphia Eagles, where he has spent over 20 years. This summer, his team faces a new challenge with the FIFA tournament approaching. “It’s huge, it’s huge for the city of Philadelphia, it’s huge for the state of Pennsylvania,” Leonard said.
The preparations for the pitch have included extensive research and advanced techniques to ensure optimal performance. “A lot of research went into this pitch,” Leonard explained.
His team utilizes sophisticated systems to maintain the field, including 28 miles of heat pipes and a sand root zone. “We have the irrigation system on top, and the grass itself is comprised of a carpet mesh system,” he said.
Leonard shared details about the meticulous maintenance involved in keeping the grass healthy. “We get into the weeds of—pardon the pun—what makes it grow, how does it grow, we get into the nutrients,” he said.
Reflecting on his career, Leonard expressed pride in his accomplishments. “25 years later, it’s awesome, and to do it with two Super Bowl rings,” he said. His dedication to cultivating excellence from the ground up is evident in his work at Lincoln Financial Field.
