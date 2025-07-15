Local Lawyer J. M. Dowdy Seeks Judgeship in Shelby County Criminal Court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — J. M. Dowdy, a seasoned criminal defense attorney, is pursuing the judgeship for Shelby County Criminal Court Division 1. Dowdy, who established her law firm in 2005, aims to succeed Paula Skahan, the former judge of this division.

Dowdy, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., has dedicated over 20 years to practicing law, primarily in criminal defense. Her accolades include the BVisible Business Award for Excellence in Community Service in 2010 and a spot in the American Institute for Criminal Law Attorneys’ Ten Best Attorneys list in 2017.

This is Dowdy’s first application for a judgeship. In her application, she expressed a strong commitment to fairness in the legal system. “My experience and demeanor can be an additional asset in service to the community from the bench,” she stated. “I am passionate about the system working correctly.”

Dowdy graduated from Southern University A&M College with a degree in political science in 1999 and earned her juris doctor from Southern University Law Center in 2002. She began her law career working at the National Civil Rights Museum.

Throughout her practice, she has handled a multitude of cases, particularly in state and federal criminal law, as well as family law. In her words, “State criminal law accounts for 60 percent of my practice, federal criminal law for about 20 percent, and child and family law for the last 20 percent.”

While Dowdy has a solid career, she has faced challenges, including two public censures related to financial transactions in guardianship cases and trust accounts. She acknowledged these issues in her application but emphasized that they do not reflect her capability as a judge.

“After practicing criminal law consistently for 20 years, two public censures are not indicative of my ability to be a fair and impartial judge,” Dowdy said.

Her application also mentions an ongoing investigation by the Board of Professional Responsibility due to a complaint from a former client. Despite the setbacks, Dowdy remains focused on her goal of becoming a judge and contributing positively to the legal system.