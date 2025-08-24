Local Market Sells $2 Million Lottery Ticket in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – Roosevelt Liquor & Grocery has made headlines by selling a winning California Lottery ticket worth $2 million. Located at the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and El Camino Real, this neighborhood staple has been serving locals for 20 years.

Owner Steve, a familiar face in the community, has been a vendor for California Lottery games, viewing it as a vital income source for his small business. State lottery officials confirmed that this is the largest winning ticket ever sold from his store.

Before this recent sale, Steve recalled selling a ticket that paid out $250,000, making this new amount a significant milestone for his business. Besides the winner’s excitement, the shop will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling a Scratchers ticket with a prize over $1 million.

However, the specifics about when the winning ticket was sold or the exact game involved are still unknown. Lottery spokesperson Daniel Kelly explained, “We only know about the win and where the ticket came from once it’s scanned in a store or presented at a lottery district office.”

All big winners must go through a thorough claims process to ensure the prizes are awarded to rightful owners. This includes law enforcement verification, and winners typically receive their money six to eight weeks after the claim is initiated.

As for Steve, he embraces his shop’s new title as a “millionaire-maker.” He already has plans for a portion of his bonus: “Next year I’m going to go to New York and visit my friend!” he shared with excitement.