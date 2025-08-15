Local Musicians Rally to Support Texas Hill Country Flood Recovery

Austin, Texas — In response to the deadly July floods that devastated Texas Hill Country, local musicians and community leaders are coming together to raise funds for recovery efforts. On Sunday, August 17, a benefit concert featuring an all-star lineup will take place in Austin.

Performers set to take the stage include some of the biggest names in country music. For Parker McCollum, the cause hits close to home. Earlier this year, the multi-platinum artist filmed a special episode of Spotify‘s OUTSIDE video series at the H-5 Ranch in Texas Hill Country, highlighting the beauty of the region he cherishes.

McCollum’s episode showcases performances of tracks like “,” “,” and “,” against a stunning backdrop. Filmed in late spring, the session captured the charm of Texas Hill Country before the floods struck. His latest album draws inspiration from the red dirt and resilient spirit of the area, a spirit now evident as neighbors unite to rebuild.

Spotify is also stepping up to aid recovery efforts, pledging $1 million in pro bono audio and display advertising for the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and the Central Texas Community Foundation. These organizations are the beneficiaries of Band Together Texas, which aims to support ongoing relief initiatives.

“It’s heartwarming to see the community coming together in times of need,” McCollum said. “We’re excited to use our music to help the recovery.” Fans can follow the benefit concert’s updates and donation links on Spotify’s platform.

The full performances from McCollum’s OUTSIDE session can be streamed on Spotify, reinforcing the platform’s commitment to supporting local communities.