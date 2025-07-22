Local Pet Grooming Business Responds to Abuse Allegations

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Classy Critters Pet Resort & Spa is facing scrutiny after videos surfaced, allegedly showing an employee mistreating dogs during grooming sessions. The business addressed the claims on Facebook, declaring the employee involved is no longer with the company.

The disturbing videos reportedly depict the employee hitting dogs and handling them roughly. WCNC Charlotte is currently working to secure permission from the original poster to use the footage.

In their response, Classy Critters described the actions as ‘unacceptable.’ The post included a message from the owner, who expressed deep regret over the situation. ‘I love and care deeply for all of them and it breaks my heart that this happened,’ the owner stated. ‘I hope that the actions of one bad egg do not reflect on Classy Critters and the entire staff.’

Furthermore, the post indicated that the incident had been reported to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office as well as the local animal control agency. As of Monday, WCNC Charlotte’s attempts to reach the business resulted in an automated reply that echoed the contents of their social media announcement.

Authorities, including the Mooresville Police Department and Iredell County Animal Services, have confirmed they are investigating the matter. Classy Critters provides various pet services, including grooming and boarding.

Local customers expressed their shock at the news, with one remarking, ‘Some of the staff members are just great people. I was in complete shock because we have been going there for three years.’