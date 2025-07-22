News
Local Pet Grooming Business Responds to Abuse Allegations
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Classy Critters Pet Resort & Spa is facing scrutiny after videos surfaced, allegedly showing an employee mistreating dogs during grooming sessions. The business addressed the claims on Facebook, declaring the employee involved is no longer with the company.
The disturbing videos reportedly depict the employee hitting dogs and handling them roughly. WCNC Charlotte is currently working to secure permission from the original poster to use the footage.
In their response, Classy Critters described the actions as ‘unacceptable.’ The post included a message from the owner, who expressed deep regret over the situation. ‘I love and care deeply for all of them and it breaks my heart that this happened,’ the owner stated. ‘I hope that the actions of one bad egg do not reflect on Classy Critters and the entire staff.’
Furthermore, the post indicated that the incident had been reported to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office as well as the local animal control agency. As of Monday, WCNC Charlotte’s attempts to reach the business resulted in an automated reply that echoed the contents of their social media announcement.
Authorities, including the Mooresville Police Department and Iredell County Animal Services, have confirmed they are investigating the matter. Classy Critters provides various pet services, including grooming and boarding.
Local customers expressed their shock at the news, with one remarking, ‘Some of the staff members are just great people. I was in complete shock because we have been going there for three years.’
Recent Posts
- Messi and Alba Withdraw from MLS All-Star Game in Austin
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours