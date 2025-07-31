Local Retailer Offers Essential Assistance Program to Families in Need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As families across Southern Arizona confront economic hardship and uncertainty, Curacao, a retailer at the Tucson Mall, is stepping in to help with its new Essential Assistance Program. The program provides free household essentials, including microwaves, blenders, and food, to those struggling to meet basic needs.

“We’re at a time we haven’t experienced before,” said Alison Gaxiola, the store manager at Curacao in Tucson. “People are afraid, and we want them to know we’re here for them.” Curacao’s initiative aims to support families who are facing financial difficulties during this challenging period.

The program is designed to be both accessible and confidential. Curacao has even begun reaching out to community members, offering delivery services for those unable to leave their homes. This proactive approach underscores their commitment to helping local families.

Families in need can apply for assistance by visiting the store or reaching out through the store’s official channels. With this program, Curacao hopes to alleviate some of the burdens these families are facing.