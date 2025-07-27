Logan Gilbert Aims for Three-Game Series Win Against Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Logan Gilbert is set to build on his recent success as he takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. This matchup follows Gilbert’s impressive performance that helped Seattle secure a victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Gilbert, sporting a record of 3-3 and a 3.07 ERA, is making his eighth start after a seven-week stint on the injured list due to a right elbow flexor strain. He showcased his talent in his last outing on July 22, where he outpitched All-Star Jacob Misiorowski by allowing just two hits and striking out ten over 6 1/3 innings, leading to a 1-0 victory.

“I think this was probably the best we’ve seen him this year, just the way he attacked,” said Mariners manager Dan Wilson. “All around, it was just a great ballgame by him. I think it’s huge for him.”

Seattle has managed to win Gilbert’s last two starts without handing him a decision. In total, he’s allowed only eight hits and no earned runs in 11 2/3 innings pitched across those games, alongside striking out 19 batters.

The Mariners are currently ahead in their series against the Angels, having won two out of three games, including a commanding 7-2 victory on Saturday. Cal Raleigh made history by hitting his major league-leading 40th home run during that game, becoming the first catcher and first switch-hitter to reach that mark before the end of July.

“It’s a cool milestone to hit and I’m very thankful for it,” Raleigh stated after the game. “I’ll look back one day and it’ll be a cool moment.”

Meanwhile, the Angels will turn to Kyle Hendricks, who has a 5-7 record and a 4.92 ERA, hoping to salvage a split in the four-game series. Hendricks has previously found success against the Mariners, winning one of his two career starts against them.

Los Angeles is dealing with injury concerns as both Chris Taylor and Jorge Soler were placed on the injured list, and third baseman Yoan Moncada left Saturday’s game after being struck on the hand. Fortunately, X-rays revealed no fracture, and he is listed as day-to-day.

“Definitely dodged a bullet there,” said interim manager Ray Montgomery referring to Moncada’s injury. “He’s sore. We’ll see how it goes.”