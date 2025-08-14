Sports
Logan Gilbert’s Inning Challenges: Insight from Former Mariners Pitcher
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert has struggled to pitch deep into games this season, a notable change from his remarkable performance in 2024. Last year, Gilbert led Major League Baseball with 208 2/3 innings and boasted a strong 3.23 ERA, finishing sixth in Cy Young voting. This season, however, he has averaged just over five innings per start due to a flexor strain that sidelined him for nearly two months.
In 16 starts this year, Gilbert has pitched a total of 83 1/3 innings. He reached six innings only three times, and managed to pitch seven innings just once. In contrast, he completed at least six innings in 26 games last season.
According to former Mariners pitcher Charlie Furbush, Gilbert’s inconsistency is largely tied to his splitter. “His splitter is so good, but it can be a little inconsistent at times because it’s not the easiest pitch to control,” Furbush said in an interview. “If he tries to aim it, that’s when it doesn’t work well.”
Furbush also highlighted Gilbert’s slider, praising its effectiveness at navigating at-bats. “His slider has really impressed me… I see it as more of an out-pitch than the splitter.” Despite this, Furbush believes Gilbert should continue using his splitter, referring to it as one of the nastiest pitches in his arsenal. “You think Steph Curry is going to stop shooting 3s? You’re going to keep throwing splitters,” he said.
The Mariners continue to rely on Gilbert as he works to regain his momentum on the mound.
