Logan Lerman Reflects on Friendship and Career in Exclusive Interview

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Logan Lerman, the 33-year-old star known for his roles in films like Percy Jackson and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, has embarked on a new project, Oh, Hi!, directed by Sophie Brooks. This month, Lerman shared a virtual conversation with his idol, Martin Short, during which they touched upon Hollywood, personal friendships, and their shared love for film.

During the Zoom interview, Lerman expressed his excitement for collaborating with Short, who he considers a long-time hero. “To call you a friend is crazy to me,” Lerman told Short, who praised Lerman’s latest work. Both praised the talent of actress Molly Gordon, who stars in Lerman’s new film.

Short, a 23-time Emmy nominee, mentioned how Lerman’s performance resonated with him. The actors shared anecdotes about their experiences in the industry, including their mutual admiration for film legends. “You love movies, don’t you?” Short asked, to which Lerman responded enthusiastically, discussing his fondness for filmmakers like David Mamet.

As their conversation shifted to personal lives, Lerman shared insights into his home renovations and the artistic process he and his partner embraced. “We didn’t work with a designer, so we’re finding the right pieces for our home,” he explained, inviting Short to visit once completed.

Both actors then reminisced about the past, discussing their favorite films and the impact of late-night television. Lerman spoke fondly of Conan O'Brien, reflecting on the significant role late-night shows played in shaping his generation of entertainers.

“For me, Conan was always my number one,” Lerman said, indicating how he grew up watching and recording episodes. Short added, “There’s no one funnier,” confirming the bond they both share over their comedic influences.

As their conversation continued, the topic shifted towards the industry today. Lerman expressed his desire to connect with both modern and classic greats. He mentioned Brad Pitt as one of his inspirations, noting, “It’s nice when you meet people you admire and they are not fussy and particular.”

After discussing various Hollywood experiences, including collaborations with acclaimed actors like Steve Martin and Renée Zellweger, Lerman emphasized the importance of working on projects that inspire personal growth and satisfaction. “I can just work on the things I want to work on,” he noted, expressing his appreciation for the freedom he now has in his career.

As their conversation wrapped up, both actors looked forward to future collaborations, with Lerman hopeful for more opportunities in theater, and Short eager to continue sharing his craft with audiences.

“Thank you for doing this,” Lerman told Short, summing up a thoughtful conversation that bridged decades of experience in show business.