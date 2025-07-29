Entertainment
Logan Lerman Talks Career and Friends in Exclusive Interview
LOS ANGELES, CA — Logan Lerman, the 33-year-old actor known for his roles in young adult films like Percy Jackson and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, is venturing into new territory this month with the release of the romantic film Oh, Hi!. Directed by Sophie Brooks, the film showcases Lerman’s growth as an artist, as he embraces roles that reflect his true interests.
In a recent interview, Lerman spoke with his Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short, exchanging insights about Hollywood, their favorite films, and the evolution of their careers. Lerman remarked on the surreal experience of befriending Short, someone he admired as a child. “To call you a friend is crazy to me,” he said.
The two discussed their favorite movies, with Short highlighting a recent watch of To Kill a Mockingbird and Lerman expressing his love for black-and-white films. Their conversation also touched on the difficulties of balancing work and personal time, with Lerman joking that he is “free” now to pursue projects he genuinely cares about.
Short shared insights into his upcoming performances, mentioning he will be traveling to Winnipeg and Edmonton for shows with comedian John Mulaney. The actor’s incredible career and his talent for making others feel special remained a consistent theme during their chat, with Lerman expressing admiration for Short’s path and successes.
As the talk progressed, Lerman revealed his desire to explore theater and the challenges that come with it. The duo reminisced about their influences, including famous comedians and actors they encountered throughout their careers.
Ultimately, Lerman concluded by expressing gratitude for the chance to collaborate with industry legends like Short and for the opportunity to talk about his latest film.
