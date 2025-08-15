Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Enjoy Pre-Wedding Relaxation in Italy

CERNOBBIO, Italy — WWE star Logan Paul, 30, and model Nina Agdal, 33, are embracing some relaxation time ahead of their wedding set for Saturday in Lake Como. The couple was recently seen engaging in various water activities in Cernobbio, Italy, as they prepare for their big day.

On August 13, the soon-to-be newlyweds were spotted strolling hand-in-hand to the docks, enjoying a swim, and even kayaking together. Paul sported dark blue swim trunks while Agdal wore a complementary blue and red gradient swimsuit.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2022, got engaged at Lake Como in July 2023. They revealed their engagement on Instagram with a photo of their kiss right after Paul proposed. They captioned it, ‘Engaged to my best friend.’

In a YouTube video shared after the proposal, Paul said, ‘Today is the day I ask the love of my life to marry me.’ He added that he had been waiting for this moment since he fell in love with Agdal fourteen months prior.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Esmé Agdal Paul, in September 2024. Earlier this year, Paul reflected on fatherhood in an interview, stating, ‘It’s made me less selfish. Now with Esmé, my daughter, I’ve dropped two rungs down the priority ladder. It’s Esmé and Nina, then me.’

As they prepare to tie the knot, the couple can be seen laughing and enjoying each other’s company at the luxury Villa D’Este hotel, a popular destination for wedding ceremonies.

Logan has also shared glimpses of their wedding week on social media, including clips of the couple practicing their wedding dance. Family members, including Logan’s brother Jake Paul and his fiancée, Olympic speed skater Jutta Leerdam, are expected to attend the ceremony.

The couple seems calm and excited as they get ready to exchange vows in the picturesque setting of Lake Como.