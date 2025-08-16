Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Marry in Romantic Italian Wedding

LAKE COMO, Italy – Logan Paul married Danish model Nina Agdal in a stunning ceremony on Friday, August 15, 2025. The event took place at the picturesque Villa d'Este with family and friends present.

n

Among the guests was the couple’s 10-month-old daughter, Esmé, along with Jake Paul, Logan’s younger brother, and his fiancée, Olympic speed skater Jutta Leerdam. Jake shared several emotional clips from the wedding on social media, stating, “I’ve seriously been crying.”

n

The ceremony, officiated by Mike Majlak, was held atop a circular platform adorned with white florals. Logan looked sharp in a white suit jacket paired with black dress pants and a bow tie, while Nina dazzled in a strapless corseted lace wedding dress. Jake wore a classic black suit, and Jutta graced the occasion in a light blue gown.

n

Prior to their wedding, Logan and Nina were seen enjoying water activities in Cernobbio on August 13. They were photographed kayaking and swimming at Villa d’Este. This Italian location holds special meaning for the couple, as it is where Logan proposed in July 2023.

n

Logan shared their engagement news on Instagram, writing, “Engaged to my best friend 💍” alongside joyful images from the proposal. In one video, he expressed to his followers, “Today is the day I ask the love of my life to marry me.”

n

The couple welcomed their daughter, Esmé Agdal Paul, in September 2024. Logan has mentioned how fatherhood has changed his priorities, saying, “I’m no longer my first priority. It’s made me less selfish.” Nina observed that Logan has become more motivated and dedicated since becoming a father.

n

Agdal and Paul began dating in 2022 after meeting at a New York City event. Nina recalled feeling an instant connection, stating, “It was wild!” They made their relationship public at the end of 2022.

n

The couple has shared numerous milestones along their journey together, including their engagement and the birth of their daughter. The wedding marks a joyful new chapter in their lives.