Entertainment
Logan Paul’s WWE Punch Backfires, Sparks Social Media Frenzy
STAMFORD, Conn. — Logan Paul made headlines during Friday night’s WWE SmackDown when he attempted to attack legendary wrestler John Cena but instead botched a crucial punch. The scene, intended to be a surprise sneak attack during a backstage interview, did not go as planned.
As Paul lunged at Cena, he completely missed, leading to a reshoot from a different angle. The WWE production team aimed to salvage the moment, giving Paul another chance to deliver the punch convincingly. However, during the second take, Paul inadvertently walked in front of Cena, undermining the element of surprise.
Both versions of the encounter aired, with the initial attempt showing on Netflix and the edited version featured during the live broadcast. Social media reacted swiftly to the misstep, with users taking to various platforms to express their thoughts.
Comments ranged from confusion over Paul’s popularity to outright mockery, with one user saying, “Yep the second one in slow mode looks shit, too.” Others lamented on how Paul “forgets spots” and criticized the WWE’s recent choices. “What a joke they dropping the ball lately,” remarked another viewer.
This incident comes as Paul continues to bridge traditional athletics with social media fame, but this failed stunt has raised eyebrows. Critics are questioning the hype surrounding his wrestling career and whether it matches the expectations set by his fans.
Despite the backlash, WWE remains committed to its production values, even if it means reworking segments like this one to retain viewer interest.
