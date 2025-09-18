Loïs Boisson Advances at Seoul Tournament, Eyes WTA Ranking Boost

Seoul, South Korea – Loïs Boisson secured a significant victory at the Seoul Open, defeating local player Ku Yeonwoo. The match, held on Monday, ended with a score of 6-2, 6-1, marking Boisson’s first win on the WTA circuit outside of clay courts.

The French player, who reached the semifinals at the recent Roland-Garros, now faces a tougher challenge in the next round. She will compete against Ekaterina Alexandrova, the second seed and currently ranked 11th in the world. Boisson’s success in the first round is not just a morale booster; it brings her an additional 60 points that are crucial for her WTA ranking.

Following her victory, Boisson moved up nine spots to 40th place in the live WTA rankings. Despite this improvement, her progress may be impacted by the performances of other competing players. Some rivals, like Elsa Jacquemot, have improved their standings significantly, which could affect Boisson’s chances to retain her position.

Boisson’s recent journey has not been without challenges. After her early exit from the US Open, where she lost to Viktorija Golubic, and another injury setback just before the Grand Slam, she aims to regain her momentum here in Seoul. “I need to learn a lot more,” she said reflecting on her experiences after the US Open. “I didn’t know what to expect in tournaments like these before Roland-Garros, and it hasn’t been easy.”

Looking ahead, Boisson hopes to compete in the upcoming Wuhan Open. Currently, only the top 41 ranked players are accepted into the tournament, and with Boisson sitting at 40th, she’ll need others to withdraw to secure her place without needing qualifiers.