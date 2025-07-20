Sports
Lois Boisson Reaches First WTA Final in Hamburg
HAMBURG, Germany – Lois Boisson, the fifth seed from France, made history on Saturday by reaching her first career WTA Tour singles final at the MSC Hamburg Ladies Open. Boisson defeated Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska, the No. 2 seed, with a score of 6-1, 7-6(5).
The match lasted 89 minutes, during which Boisson showcased her powerful game. She converted 3 of her 5 break point opportunities and won 70% of points on her second serve, claiming 16 out of 23 attempts.
This victory comes after Boisson, 22, received a wild card to enter the tournament and has only dropped one set on her way to the final. In her first championship match, she will face No. 7 seed Anna Bondar of Hungary, who also reached her first WTA final by overcoming Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, in a marathon lasting 2 hours and 18 minutes.
In another tournament, the UniCredit Iasi Open, Jil Teichmann from Switzerland earned her first WTA final appearance since 2021 by defeating local favorite Sorana Cirstea 6-4, 6-3. Teichmann will compete against Irina-Camelia Begu, the 7th seed, who triumphed over Jaqueline Cristian in an all-Romanian semi-final.
These semi-finals set the stage for an exciting Sunday of finals in both Germany and Romania, showcasing new talent in women’s tennis.
