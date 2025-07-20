Sports
Loïs Boisson Reaches First WTA Final in Hamburg
Hamburg, Germany – Loïs Boisson has advanced to her first WTA final after defeating Dayana Yastremska in the semifinals of the Hamburg Open on Saturday. The French tennis player won the match with a score of 6-1, 7-6 (5), showcasing her strong performance on clay courts.
The match started off easily for Boisson, who quickly took control by winning five games in a row in the first set. However, in the second set, she faced challenges as Yastremska, the tournament’s top seed, began to find her rhythm and even took a lead at 5-3.
Despite the pressure, Boisson held her nerve and managed to win the set in a tightly contested tie-break. She noted after the match, “Every step I take is a learning experience. I’m just grateful for the chance to compete at this level. I’ll give my best in the final.”
Boisson’s success in Hamburg follows her impressive run to the semifinals at the French Open where she gained significant attention. Currently ranked 63rd in the world, she will face Hungarian player Anna Bondar in the final on Sunday. Bondar reached the final after defeating Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan in her semifinal match.
The final match will start at 14:00 local time, and Boisson has an opportunity to win her first career title. With this latest achievement, regardless of the outcome, she is set to rise to 51st in the WTA rankings on Monday.
