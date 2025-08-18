Loïs Boisson Returns to Competition Before US Open

CLEVELAND, Ohio — French tennis player Loïs Boisson is set to make her return to competition just one week before the US Open. The 22-year-old from Dijon will face Jil Teichmann of Switzerland, ranked 83rd in the world, on Monday, August 18, at 5 p.m. local time, in the first round of the WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland.

Boisson, who reached the semifinals at Roland-Garros earlier this year while ranked 361st, won her first WTA title at the Hamburg tournament on July 20. Known for her skills on clay, where she has claimed all her titles, Boisson has had a modest track record on hard courts, with 33 wins and 38 losses. Her best results include a quarterfinal finish at the WTA 125 event in Limoges in 2023 and two ITF circuit quarterfinals in early 2024.

After moving into the top 50 in the world rankings following her strong performances this summer, Boisson, currently ranked 47th, faces new pressures in Cleveland. Following a brief pause in her season due to an adductor injury, she aims to regain her competitive rhythm ahead of the US Open, which runs from August 24 to September 7.

Despite not competing in the WTA 1000 tournaments in Montreal and Cincinnati to recover, Boisson is eager to prove herself on hard courts. ‘I need time to adapt my game to the surface,’ she mentioned in an interview with L'Equipe last month.

Should she defeat Teichmann, Boisson will advance to face either a qualifier or Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima, ranked 89th, in the next round. A potential quarterfinal match against Russian top seed Ludmila Samsonova, currently ranked 18th, could be on the horizon.

On her Instagram, Boisson expressed her commitment to being ‘100% ready for the US Open,’ highlighting her determination to succeed in the upcoming tournament.