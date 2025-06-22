Lola Consuelos Celebrates 24th Birthday with Cassius Kidston

New York, NY – Lola Consuelos recently celebrated her 24th birthday, sharing precious moments with her boyfriend, Cassius Kidston. The singer took to social media to express her feelings about aging, saying, “It’s my birthday and I’ll cry if I want to…” and acknowledging the fear that comes with getting older. “I cried ofc getting older is scary. feeling so blessed,” she shared.

Alongside touching reflections, Lola posted a photo of herself and Cassius on a train, where her head rested on his shoulder. The couple debuted their romance in 2022. After their joyride, they enjoyed dinner with friends in Spain, where Lola captured a scenic shot of a field of flowers.

Lola’s parents, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, also publicly celebrated their daughter on the same day. They shared a heartfelt post on social media, captioning it “Another year lovelier!” alongside a video showcasing bonding moments with Lola throughout the years. They added, “Happy birthday Lola, our favorite daughter.”

This birthday celebration follows another milestone for Lola, as she recently honored her relationship with Cassius in a post filled with photos of their times together, from stylish date nights to vacations abroad. “Another year of pure magic,” she wrote, including, “you’re heavenly.”

Kelly responded with several red heart emojis, while Mark congratulated them with a balloon and confetti emoji. Despite being supportive, Kelly and Mark have expressed their desire to give their children space regarding their love lives. “You don’t want to say too much,” Kelly said last June, referring to parental involvement in their kids’ dating lives. Mark added, “If you have comments, you’ll push them towards that person.”