Lola Tung and Nico Parker Lead in Osgood Perkins’ ‘The Young People’

Vancouver, Canada – Lola Tung and Nico Parker will star in Osgood Perkins‘ upcoming film ‘The Young People,’ which is set to begin production this fall in Vancouver. The film, which Perkins also wrote, is being kept under wraps, leaving fans curious about its plot details.

Neon has teamed up with Lyrical Media to co-finance the project and will handle the theatrical release in the United States. Additionally, Neon will showcase the film to international buyers at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) next week.

This project marks the beginning of a first-look deal between Perkins and Neon. They previously collaborated on ‘Longlegs,’ the successful indie film that grossed $75 million in the domestic box office, as well as on ‘Monkey.’ Perkins is producing ‘The Young People’ alongside Chris Ferguson for Phobos and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones for Range.

Lola Tung, widely recognized for her role in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty,’ recently wrapped production on the horror film ‘Forbidden Fruits,’ set for theatrical release in 2026. She made her Broadway debut in ‘Hadestown‘ as Eurydice in February 2024.

Nico Parker gained fame for her role in the live-action remake of ‘How To Train Your Dragon‘ and has appeared in the highly acclaimed HBO series ‘The Last Of Us.’ Most recently, she starred in ‘Poetic License,’ which is premiering at TIFF next week.

Neon, known for its success with films like ‘Parasite‘ and ‘Anora,’ continues to strengthen its portfolio with exciting projects and partnerships.

As the production for ‘The Young People’ kicks off, anticipation builds for what Perkins has in store, following the buzz around his upcoming film ‘Keeper,’ set to release on November 14.