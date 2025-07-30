Lollapalooza 2025: Exciting Lineup Awaits in Chicago

Chicago, IL – This Thursday, Lollapalooza returns to Grant Park for four thrilling days featuring over 170 bands across eight stages. Music lovers are gearing up for an eclectic mix of genres, expertly curated by festival organizers.

Among the artists performing this year are pop icons Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo. Festival organizer Val Haller encourages attendees to enjoy a variety of performances instead of waiting in line for headliners. “Get a taste of everything the festival offers,” she advises. “Go from stage to stage, even if it’s only to stay for three songs.”

Though Lollapalooza has shifted from its rock-heavy roots, rock and alternative music still maintain a notable presence at the event. Q101 DJ Lauren O’Neil commented on this year’s lineup, stating, “It’s pretty eclectic,” while acknowledging the significant pop and country focus.

In the spirit of inclusivity, Barker, a co-founder of EDM Ladies of Chicago, highlights the growing community of electronic music fans. The group, which aims to create a safe space for women, femmes, and non-binary individuals, has expanded to 10,000 members. Barker notes the importance of their annual meetup during the festival, emphasizing the vibrant atmosphere of Perry’s Stage.

Young music enthusiasts won’t want to miss the TIP Fest (Teens in the Park) Pop-up Stage, located near Buckingham Fountain. Organizer Hernandez shared that this DIY platform is dedicated to showcasing local talent. “It’s where local acts can share their music with the younger generation,” she said, hinting at exciting surprises like new or unreleased tracks from performing artists.

As the festival draws near, anticipation builds for an unforgettable celebration of music and community in Chicago.