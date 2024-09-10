Lollapalooza India 2025 to Feature Major Headliners Green Day and Shawn Mendes

Lollapalooza India is set to return for its third edition in 2025, promising an exciting and diverse music festival in Mumbai. Scheduled for March 8-9, this year’s lineup includes internationally renowned acts such as Punk-rock veterans Green Day, who will be making their debut in India, and pop star Shawn Mendes, who is returning to the live stage after a two-year hiatus.

In addition to Green Day and Shawn Mendes, the lineup features popular artists Louis Tomlinson, Glass Animals, Zedd, John Summit, and Nothing But Thieves. The festival will also celebrate hip-hop, with performances by Outkast’s Big Boi and Indian rapper Hanumankind. Attendees can look forward to a variety of musical styles, with acts such as Cory Wong, Aurora, Alok, and Raftaar x Kr$na taking the stage.

Organized by BookMyShow Live in collaboration with global producers Perry Farrell and C3 Presents, Lollapalooza India aims to create a vibrant atmosphere with four stages and over 20 hours of live music performances. The festival is expected to draw thousands of music enthusiasts, further contributing to India’s growing music landscape.

The 2025 festival will likely be held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, which previously hosted the event. Tickets for the festival have been selling quickly, with initial phases already sold out, and available options include General Admission, Lolla Comfort, Lolla VIP, and Lolla Platinum, with prices ranging from Rs 5,999 to Rs 47,999.