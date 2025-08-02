Lollapalooza Returns to Chicago, Hundreds of Thousands Expected

CHICAGO, Illinois — Lollapalooza is back, kicking off its four-day music festival at Grant Park on Thursday. The annual event is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of attendees to the Windy City.

Festivalgoers shared the financial commitment it takes to enjoy the experience. One-day general admission tickets are priced at $189, while the platinum experience can cost upwards of $2,000. Gates opened at 11 a.m., with fans rushing to secure a spot for the opening night performances by Tyler, The Creator and Luke Combs.

“So excited! We literally got these tickets for Tyler, The Creator because he canceled last year, so we’re trying to make our way up there right now,” said Amari Jones from Michigan. “I’m so pumped it’s been a journey planning this.” Many fans traveled long distances, with a group from Louisiana reporting they spent over $1,200, while Joseph Salazar from South Dakota shared he spent between $3,000 and $4,000 for the festival. “It’s not about [the cost], it’s about what we get in the end,” said Lalini Ferdinand.

The festival atmosphere is vibrant, with attendees embracing the slight change in weather compared to previous years. “Last year was really, really hot, it was like 100 degrees,” said Ingrid Palacios from Louisiana. Food and drink prices, while expected, still caught some off guard. “Okay, $17 for some bibimbap is a little much, but it’s okay; we came to the festival knowing festival food is overpriced,” said Margaret Lob.

Various attendees are experiencing their first Lollapalooza, including Schokera Spraggins from Florida who remarked, “It’s going good, it’s crazy, it’s huge; the place is beautiful.” Chicago police officers have been patrolling the area to ensure safety and security, with measures implemented that require festival-goers to pass through security before entering the grounds.

Organizers reported last year’s festival brought in over $400 million for the Chicago economy, highlighting the event’s significant impact.