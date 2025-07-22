Entertainment
Long Beach Singer Announces Tour for New Album ‘Beloved’
LONG BEACH, Calif. — A popular Long Beach singer is back with a new album titled “Beloved” and has announced a tour to support it. The tour, named “Dear Beloved, The Tour,” promises to be a unique experience reflecting the creative process behind the album’s songs.
In a press release, the artist expressed his excitement about the upcoming shows. “I think it’s going to be magical because the album was made live, so it’s made to be performed live,” he said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. He believes this tour will be his best yet.
The singer plans to incorporate a full band, stating, “I want to do strings, I want to do horns, I want to do background vocals, so I feel like I’ll have a full eight to 10 piece backing band, depending on how big the stages are.”
The tour will include notable supporting acts such as Free Nationals, Charlotte Day Wilson, and Sasha Keable. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 25, at 10 a.m. local time, with an artist presale starting today at 11 a.m. PT.
The schedule for the tour is set, starting on October 1 in Seattle, Washington, and wrapping up on November 6 in New York City at Madison Square Garden. Other cities on the roster include Vancouver, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia.
“Beloved” is available now through Epic Records, and fans can look forward to a live experience unlike any other.
