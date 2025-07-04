News
Long Beach Woman Arrested for Cruelty to 134 Cats in U-Haul
MERCED, Calif. — A Long Beach woman was arrested over the weekend for suspicion of 93 counts of animal cruelty after authorities discovered over 130 cats in a parked U-Haul van in extreme heat.
On Sunday, June 29, deputies from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wellness check around 5:30 p.m. at a Taco Bell in Santa Nella. A concerned citizen reported seeing cats trapped inside the U-Haul.
Upon arrival, deputies observed at least 20 cats in distress and called Animal Control for assistance. Inside the van, they found 106 “extremely emaciated” cats, along with 28 deceased individuals.
Officials noted that temperatures in Santa Nella reached 99 degrees, creating lethal conditions for the animals. The surviving cats, aged from one week to eight years old, were transported to the Merced County Animal Shelter.
Jeannie Maxon, 69, was identified as the owner of the cats and has been booked into Merced County Jail. The origins of the cats remain unclear.
Animal shelter staff contacted veterinary experts to assist with medical treatment. The cats will be assessed for 14 days before being made available for adoption.
The sheriff’s department emphasized the dangers of leaving pets in vehicles during hot weather. They warned that temperatures can rise dangerously high in a matter of minutes, causing severe harm or death to animals left inside.
