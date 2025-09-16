Long Island Rail Road Unions Delay Strike by Requesting Presidential Emergency Mediation

NEW YORK — The Long Island Rail Road‘s largest union voted Monday to authorize a strike, but delayed any action by requesting a Presidential Emergency Mediation Board to intervene in ongoing contract negotiations with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). This decision came as three out of five unions representing over 3,000 workers were prepared to walk off the job at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday if no agreement was reached.

Union leaders announced that 99.9% of members from the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen voted in favor of the strike during a meeting Monday. However, they opted to seek federal mediation, which will push any potential strike timeline back significantly, possibly into May 2026.

“This request by the unions is a first, but we need to move the contract disputes toward a settlement while continuing to support the riding public that relies on us,” said Jim Lewis, vice president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers National.

The MTA quickly responded, stating, “If these unions truly wanted to put riders first, they would either settle or agree to binding arbitration. Instead, this delay serves no one.”

LIRR President Rob Free supported the statement, emphasizing the urgency to reach an agreement and avoid chaos for commuters, particularly ahead of the Ryder Cup golf tournament scheduled for September 26. Approximately 20,000 fans are expected to travel to the event, and the unions’ potential strike could jeopardize their transportation plans.

The unions are demanding a 16% wage increase over four years, while the MTA’s current offer stands at 9.5%. This includes a specified pay structure of 3% increases for the first two years, 3.5% for the third year, and a 6.5% raise for the fourth, reflecting rising living costs.

“The MTA can afford it, and it’s time for them to support their workforce,” stated BLET Vice General Chairman James Sokolowski.

Governor Kathy Hochul has criticized the MTA for not negotiating in good faith while also blaming former President Donald Trump for the stalled negotiations, asserting that the previous administration’s decisions complicated the situation further.

Despite the unions’ actions to prevent a strike, riders are still anxious about their daily commutes. As Marie Drexler, a Long Island Rail Road rider, expressed, “So many people rely on the LIRR to get into the city, and if we had to rely on shuttle buses, it would be total chaos.”

The MTA has begun contingency planning in the event of a strike, including shuttle services to connect riders to subway stations. However, community leaders, such as Gerard Bringmann, head of the LIRR Commuter Council, have expressed concern that these plans are inadequate.

As negotiations continue, workers and commuters alike are hopeful for a resolution before the situation escalates into a labor dispute that could have far-reaching implications.