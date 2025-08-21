News
Long Lines at Made in Hawaii Festival Frustrate Attendees
HONOLULU, Hawaii — Organizers of the Made in Hawaii Festival are addressing complaints about long entry lines that stretched onto Ala Moana Boulevard and into Waikiki. Attendees reported arriving as early as 1 a.m. for a 10 a.m. opening on Friday, leading to significant delays.
The festival, which attracts around 70,000 visitors, experienced slower entry this year due to enhanced security screenings. Olena Heu, a spokesperson for the event, acknowledged the inconvenience faced by festival-goers. “Those that came out and they did brave the line and they were out in the hot sun. We do apologize for that and I am sorry if you did feel uncomfortable,” Heu said. She suggested that attendees could visit on another day or arrive later to avoid the lines.
In previous years, festival organizers opted not to implement set entry times based on customers’ failure to adhere to reservations. This year’s decision to avoid timed entries has sparked discussions about the future. Organizers are considering solutions, including off-site parking with shuttle services to help alleviate congestion at the convention center.
The Made in Hawaii Festival is an annual event that showcases local crafts, foods, andmore. Organizers hope to improve the experience for attendees in the coming years.
