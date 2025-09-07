Long Wait for ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Revealed

LOS ANGELES, CA — Fans of the hit series ‘House of the Dragon‘ will have to wait significantly longer for season 3, according to recent reports. Production on the series remains ongoing and is not expected to wrap until October 2025. Following the completion of filming, the show will enter a lengthy post-production phase.

Olivia Cooke, who plays Alicent Hightower, shared this news during a recent interview. The actress indicated that, like the previous season, the new installment will experience a long delay before release. Season 2 was filmed from April to September 2023 but did not premiere until June 2024 – an eight-and-a-half-month gap.

If season 3 follows a similar timeline, viewers may not see it until as late as June 2026, creating a two-year wait since season 2’s release. This lengthy break highlights the challenges faced in the production of the popular series.

Season 2 has been reduced to eight episodes, and early reports suggest season 3 will follow suit. Additionally, a highly anticipated naval battle was shifted to serve as the opening for season 3 rather than concluding season 2. While this might build anticipation, it emphasizes the adjustments made during production.

In a sign of the franchise’s ongoing popularity, Warner Bros. Discovery plans to expand the ‘Game of Thrones‘ universe with potential future spinoffs. One upcoming series, ‘Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,’ adapted from George R.R. Martin‘s works, is scheduled for release in early 2026, which may help fill the void until ‘House of the Dragon’ arrives.

Showrunner Ryan Condal has teased that season 3 will be bigger than ever, hinting at substantial developments in the storyline as tensions build among the factions. As for the final season of ‘House of the Dragon,’ reports indicate it has not yet been written, potentially pushing the series finale to 2028.

With these delays, fans are advised to prepare for an extended wait for the next chapter in the Targaryen saga.