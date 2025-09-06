Longhorns Aim to Bounce Back Against San Jose State After Tough Loss

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns are looking to recover from a disappointing 14–7 loss to Ohio State in their season opener. The defeat was marked by challenges for new starting quarterback Arch Manning, who completed 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown, and an interception.

Despite the offensive struggles, Texas showcased resilience through its defense, limiting the Buckeyes’ rushing attack and achieving a slight advantage in total yardage. However, with only 11 games remaining this season, the Longhorns need to bounce back when they host San José State this Saturday at Darrell K. Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium.

In their opener, Texas’s defense effectively stifled Ohio State’s game plan, including standout receiver Jeremiah Smith. The Longhorns made a late-game push, and Manning’s highlight was a 32-yard touchdown connection with Parker Livingstone, which accounted for their only score of the match.

San José State, entering the game at 0–1, is also seeking to recover after a narrow 16–14 loss to Central Michigan. The Spartans struggled with turnovers, despite quarterback Walker Eget passing for 308 yards and achieving two touchdowns. Linebacker Jordan Pollard led his defense with 15 tackles.

This matchup is crucial for both teams, with Texas hoping to establish its offensive rhythm. As they prepare, expectations are high for Manning to find more success against a San José State defense that allowed 247 rushing yards in Week 1.

Fans can watch the game live on ABC or through streaming services like FuboTV. The excitement is palpable, as both teams look to turn their early-season fortunes around.