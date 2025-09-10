Longtime Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw Dies at 81

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bobbie Holsclaw, the Jefferson County Clerk who served for 26 years, passed away Wednesday morning, her office announced. She was 81 years old and died surrounded by family.

Holsclaw, a Republican, was first elected to the Clerk’s Office in 1998 and was in her seventh consecutive term. During her tenure, she was known for modernizing the office and implementing new services, including online access to various records.

As Jefferson County Clerk, Holsclaw managed elections and maintained important records related to motor vehicles and marriage licenses. Notably, she was the first clerk to provide private voting options for visually impaired and physically challenged voters.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg will appoint a temporary replacement for Holsclaw until the next local election is held in November 2026. Ashley Tinius, the director of communications for the Clerk’s Office, stated that details regarding the transition and memorial service will be shared in the coming days.

Holsclaw’s long-standing commitment to public service is remembered fondly by many in the community, as she played a crucial role in the administration of local elections.