Loni Willison’s Struggles: From Fitness Star to Homeless in LA

LOS ANGELES, CA — Loni Willison was recently spotted in Los Angeles, wearing a silver watch and carrying bags filled with her belongings. Once a prominent figure in fitness modeling and acting, Willison is now homeless, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

In the 2000s, Willison graced the pages of magazines like Glam Fit, Iron Man, and Flavor, and starred in the 2005 thriller film ‘Expose.’ At the height of her career, she was estimated to have a net worth of around $1.6 million, as reported by Black Star News.

Her life took a drastic turn after she married actor Jeremy Jackson in December 2012. What began as a fairy tale quickly became troubled and abusive. After an alleged attack in 2014 left her with broken ribs and facial scars, the couple separated, according to The Sun.

Following the divorce, Willison’s life continued to decline. She struggled with addiction and was eventually forced to quit her job at a cosmetic surgery clinic. By 2016, she lost her home and was living on the streets of Los Angeles, often seen pushing a shopping cart filled with her possessions.

Willison battled addiction to meth and alcohol, experiencing severe delusions, including claims of feeling electrocuted. Despite numerous offers of help, she repeatedly refused assistance, preferring to stay on the streets. Friends and family attempted to provide food and shelter, but she chose isolation, distrusting rehabilitation efforts.

Jeremy Jackson expressed his sorrow over her situation in a 2024 interview, stating that losing Willison felt like losing a part of himself. Despite her struggles, Willison continues to decline help or contact, highlighting the profound impact of mental illness, trauma, and addiction on her life.