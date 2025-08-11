A Look Back at Joe Jonas and His Famous Exes After Divorce

LOS ANGELES, CA — Joe Jonas, the 35-year-old singer, is making headlines as he becomes a single man again after his split from his wife in September 2023. The couple had spent four years together and shares two children. Now that Jonas is back on the market, many are curious about his dating history with various high-profile women.

This singer, who gained fame as a member of the Jonas Brothers, has been linked to notable women, including actress Miley Cyrus and model Olivia Culpo. After his marriage, Joe appears to be ready to explore his romantic options again, prompting a look back at his past relationships.

In December 2018, he publicly opened up about his connection with Priyanka Chopra, whom he later married. Their journey began with a direct message on Twitter where Joe expressed interest in meeting Chopra, leading to a whirlwind romance that captivated fans.

In a recent interview, he shared memorable moments from their relationship. “I couldn’t help but feel that spark with Priyanka right from the start,” he mentioned, describing the evening when they first met. Joe recalls being struck by her presence at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. “When she entered the room, I knew I had to meet her,” he added. Their dreamy wedding in December 2018 featured traditional ceremonies that merged their cultures.

Joe’s relationship timeline also includes brief romances with other celebrities. He dated actress and model Gigi Hadid and was known for his on-again, off-again relationship with Miley Cyrus during their teenage years. Fans often reflect on these past relationships, sparking curiosity about who Joe might date next as he re-enters the dating scene.

As Joe embarks on his new chapter, the entertainment world eagerly awaits updates on his love life and potential new connections.