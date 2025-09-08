Entertainment
A Look Back at Memorable MTV VMA Moments Ahead of 2025 Ceremony
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — Ahead of the MTV Video Music Awards airing live on September 7, 2025, it’s time to look back at some of the most unforgettable moments from the past four decades of the iconic show.
This year’s awards will mark the 41st anniversary of the VMAs. The ceremony will be held at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, promising another night filled with jaw-dropping moments from music’s biggest stars.
One of the most talked-about moments occurred in 2023 when all five members of *NSYNC reunited on stage to present the Best Pop Video award. The crowd at the Prudential Center in New Jersey erupted in cheers as Taylor Swift joined them to accept the award, expressing her surprise at sharing the stage with the iconic group.
Another unforgettable moment took place in 2003 when Madonna performed “Like a Virgin” with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, famously kissing both pop stars during the performance. This pivotal moment cemented Madonna’s legacy as the Queen of Pop.
Beyoncé also made headlines at the 2011 VMAs when she revealed her pregnancy to the world while performing “Love on Top.” Jay-Z, seated in the front row, beamed with joy as Beyoncé celebrated the announcement.
In 2009, Kanye West’s interruption during Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech became a notorious incident. West famously declared, “I’m really happy for you, I’m gonna let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time,” leaving both the audience and Swift in shock.
Each year, the VMAs are a showcase of extraordinary talent and unforgettable performances. From Lady Gaga’s controversial meat dress in 2010 to Britney Spears’ iconic snake performance in 2001, the ceremony has a rich history filled with bold statements and cultural moments.
With the 2025 VMAs looming, fans eagerly anticipate new surprises and memorable performances as music’s elite come together to celebrate the art of music video storytelling.
