Sports
Loons Face Earthquakes in Native American Heritage Night Match
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Minnesota United FC (MNUFC) prepares to take on the San Jose Earthquakes this weekend, highlighting Native American Heritage Night. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. CT at Allianz Field, following the Loons’ recent victory over Chicago Fire FC in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals.
This season, the Loons have demonstrated outstanding defensive skills, preparing for a challenge against San Jose’s top scorers, Chicho Arango and Josef Martínez. Earlier this season, Minnesota secured a win against San Jose, and they aim for a repeat performance.
Leading up to the game, fans can enjoy the Sun Country Lawn Layover at 5:00 p.m., featuring games, food, and appearances by MNUFC2 players. The event will also showcase a live artist installation by Miskitoos Henning, with proceeds benefiting Dream of Wild Health, a nonprofit focused on Native American health.
The first 6,000 attendees will receive friendship bracelets courtesy of Grand Casino as a memento of the evening. Pregame excitement includes performances by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, scheduled at various locations around the stadium.
Season ticket holders in the Stadium Club have the opportunity to participate in a special pre-match Q&A with Amos Magee, MNUFC’s Head of Development & Pro Player Pathway.
Following the excitement, fans can march together in the inaugural Wonderwall March to the Match at 6:30 p.m. starting from The Calling loon sculpture. Sections 21–23 will be reserved for supporters.
Memorabilia will be available at the Black and Blue Team Store, featuring limited-edition works by Miskitoos Henning.
Gerard Klass from Klassics Kitchen + Cocktails will serve tacos at Section 30, and there will be a special Mango Splash cocktail for fans 21 and older available in the Brew Hall.
The matchup not only features on-pitch action but includes honors for local heroes, including Stephen Anywaush as the Allina Scoreboard Keeper of the Game and Wrenly Chaja-Lang, who will deliver the game ball. Fans also have the opportunity to support local initiatives by donating pop tabs collected at the stadium.
The matchup promises to be an exciting night of soccer and community celebration as the Loons strive for another win against the Earthquakes.
