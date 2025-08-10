Loons Gear Up for Colorado Rapids Match After Leagues Cup Exit

Saint Paul, Minnesota – Minnesota United FC, known as the Loons, are set to face the Colorado Rapids on Sunday, August 10, at Allianz Field. The match will kick off at 5 p.m. CDT following the team’s recent exit from the Leagues Cup.

After a disappointing 2-0 loss to Liga MX’s Atlético de San Luis, the Loons will shift their focus back to MLS regular-season play, where they sit third in the Western Conference with 44 points. Colorado currently holds the ninth spot with 30 points, making this match crucial for both teams as they seek playoff positions.

In their past encounters, Minnesota has an even split with Colorado, holding a record of 7-7-3 (WLD) against them all-time. This match provides an opportunity for the Loons to gain a tiebreaker as both teams look to assert their place in the standings.

Loons head coach Eric Ramsay acknowledged the disappointing end to their Leagues Cup run but emphasized the need for focus moving forward. “We’re obviously really disappointed with the nature of the performance,” Ramsay said. “But ultimately, we have to keep laser focus on the competitions we feel like we have a really good chance in.”

Recent changes to the Rapids’ roster include losing their top scorer, midfielder Djordje Mihailovic, who was traded to Toronto FC. This absence could significantly impact Colorado’s performance, with Ramsay noting the power the former player brought to the field.

In a bid to boost fan engagement, the Loons are excited to celebrate their inaugural Kids Game during this match. The event includes pregame activities starting at 3:00 p.m. on the Great Lawn, featuring music, games, and various giveaways.

The evening will also spotlight a ceremonial kickoff for 17-year-old Tommy Schweinitz, a young soccer player from Minneapolis who is battling Ewing Sarcoma. His journey has inspired many, making this match even more special.

As the Loons prepare for this key matchup, players are aware of the importance of their performance. Team leader Dayne St. Clair expressed eagerness for possible roster additions as the summer transfer window progresses: “If someone can come help the team, we are looking forward to bringing them in.”

The atmosphere will pulse with energy as fans are encouraged to join the Wonderwall March to the Match at 4:00 p.m., gathering at The Calling loon sculpture to cheer the team into the stadium.