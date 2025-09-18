Sports
Loons Host Austin FC in U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Showdown
St. Paul, Minn. (Sept. 17, 2025) – Minnesota United FC is set to host Austin FC on Wednesday in the U.S. Open Cup semifinal, with both teams eager to secure a spot in the final.
The match, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m., offers the winner a chance to not only compete for the prestigious Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup but also to host the final on October 1 against Nashville SC or Philadelphia Union.
After a strong performance, the Loons have regained their defensive strategy, recently overcoming several tough matches, including a significant win against San Diego FC. Minnesota currently holds second place in the Western Conference with a run of form reflecting three wins, a draw, and one loss in their last five matches.
Austin FC comes into this matchup with a mixed record of two wins, one loss, and two draws in their last five matches. They secured their spot in the semifinal after a penalty shootout victory against the Houston Dynamo in the quarterfinals. This is the first semifinal appearance for Austin FC, who aims to make their mark in the tournament.
Both teams are thirsty for their first major trophy in club history, heightening the stakes. Minnesota’s defense, combined with the experience of key players like Julian Gressel and Michael Boxall, gives them an advantage going into this match. ‘This is a chance for us to create special moments at home,’ said Gressel.
Austin’s head coach, Nico Estévez, expressed confidence in his team’s ability to perform under pressure. ‘We have to be quick to forget the good and the bad,’ he stated, highlighting the importance of focus in big matches.
This semifinal clash not only showcases talent but also the history and passion of both clubs, making it one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament.
The winner of the match will advance to the final, with aspirations of lifting the coveted trophy that has evaded both franchises since their inception.
