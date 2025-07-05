Lorde Faces Backlash for Reference to Pamela Anderson’s Past

LOS ANGELES, CA — Lorde‘s highly anticipated fourth album has finally been released, aiming to soundtrack the summer for many fans. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter recently discussed navigating fame and protecting her peace in an interview.

On the sixth track titled “Current Affairs,” Lorde references Pamela Anderson‘s infamous sex tape from the 1990s. The lyrics touch on how public perception affects intimate moments, exemplified by the line, “All alone in my room / Watching the tape of their honeymoon / On the boat, it was pure and true / Then the film came out.”

In a cover story from May, Lorde explained her connection to the video. After undergoing a second round of psychedelic therapy, she said she watched the tape and found it beautiful. “I saw two people that were so in love with each other, and there was this purity,” she said. “They were jumping off this big boat…They were like children. They were so free. And I just was like, ‘Whoa. Being this free comes with danger.’”

Despite her intent, Lorde faced criticism from fans online, who accused her of glorifying the revenge porn scandal. One user remarked, “This seems like such an odd [thing] to fixate on.” Another pointed out that Anderson has frequently expressed her pain over the leaked video, stating, “Pamela has spoken out so many times about how violated she felt.”

The controversial video, filmed during the honeymoon of Anderson and her then-husband Tommy Lee, was stolen from their Malibu home in 1995. It was released without their consent by a contractor seeking revenge for an unpaid renovation job.

In her 2023 documentary, “Pamela, A Love Story,” Anderson discussed the impact of the incident years later. “If anyone watches it, if anyone buys it, if anyone sells it, it’s just pathetic. You can’t put a monetary number on the amount of pain and suffering it caused,” she stated.

As of now, Anderson and Lee have not publicly responded to Lorde’s lyrics.