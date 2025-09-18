Lorde Launches ‘Ultrasound’ Tour in Austin With Packed Show

AUSTIN, Texas — New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde kicked off her highly anticipated “Ultrasound” tour at Moody Center on Wednesday night. The tour supports her latest album, which was released in June 2025, and features support from artists the Japanese House and Chanel Beads.

Lorde, born Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, first gained fame at just 16 years old with her breakout single, “Royals.” Since then, she has released four albums and evolved her music style, moving beyond the early Tumblr image that made her a star.

This concert marks a special occasion for Austin fans, who have had limited opportunities to see the artist live. It’s been over a decade since she performed in the city, with her last appearance during the “Pure Heroine” tour at Austin Music Hall.

The setlist for the evening is expected to include tracks from her newest album such as “Hammer” and “What Was That,” alongside earlier hits from albums like “Melodrama” and “Solar Power.” Lorde’s music continues to reflect her growth and changing views on identity and gender dysphoria.

As the first stop on her tour, fans are filled with excitement about the possibilities in store for the evening. Lorde previously hinted at surprises after wrapping her chest while working on the new album, signaling a new era for her music.

Currently, all official tickets for the event at Moody Center are sold out; however, verified resellers are offering tickets with prices starting at $115. The venue can accommodate over 15,000 attendees, providing a vibrant atmosphere for touring artists.

Guests attending the concert have several nearby parking options including Manor Garage and Trinity Garage, with ADA drop-off available at the northwest of the venue. Two entrances and a strict security protocol ensure a smooth entry for attendees.

After the concert, attendees can also enjoy late-night snacks from vendors outside the venue, as well as navigate rideshare options at designated pick-up spots.

Moody Center adheres to a cashless policy for transactions, and prohibits large bags and recording equipment aside from smartphones. Attendees are reminded that smoking and vaping are also not permitted on the premises.