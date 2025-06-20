Lorde Releases Final Single ‘Hammer’ Ahead of New Album Virgin

Los Angeles, CA – Lorde has unveiled her final single, “Hammer,” ahead of the anticipated release of her new album, Virgin, on June 27. The singer described “Hammer” as “an ode to city life and horniness” in a recent post announcing the track.

The music video for “Hammer,” directed by Renell Medrano, was filmed at Hampstead Heath in London. In a teaser clip, Lorde showcases braided pigtails while balancing pigeons on her shoulders. Lyrics from the song include, “There’s a heat in the pavement / My mercury’s raising.”

“Hammer” serves as the opening track on Virgin, which will be Lorde’s fourth studio album, following her 2021 release, Solar Power. The album also features previously released singles “What Was That” and “Man of the Year.”

Beginning in September, Lorde plans to embark on a U.S. tour to support the new album. Notable acts like Blood Orange, Nilüfer Yanya, and The Japanese House will open select concerts during this tour.

Recently, Lorde surprised fans with an impromptu performance at a listening party in a London car park, where she played some new songs from Virgin. The excitement surrounding the album rollout has built significantly since the launch of its first two singles.

In her ongoing promotion for Virgin, Lorde has kept fans engaged with social media teasers and appearances. Her vibrant stage presence and innovative music videos continue to attract attention from both fans and critics alike.

As the release date for Virgin approaches, anticipation mounts for more surprises from Lorde, who has already shown her ability to captivate audiences with her unique sound and storytelling.