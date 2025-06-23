Entertainment
Lorde Releases New Single ‘Hammer’ Ahead of Upcoming Album
NEW YORK, NY — Lorde has released a new single titled “Hammer” ahead of her fourth studio album, “Virgin,” which is set to drop on June 27. The song, described by Lorde as “an ode to city life and horniness,” marks the opening track of the album.
The music video for “Hammer,” directed by Renell Medrano, features Lorde dancing, swimming, and enjoying nature. She explained on Instagram that this song is significant to her, calling it a representation of freedom as she processes her identity. “First song on the album,” she wrote. “An ode to city life and horniness tbh.”
Co-produced by Lorde and Jim-E Stack, “Hammer” showcases a blend of electronic sounds that some listeners have likened to Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face.” The lyrics reflect on Lorde’s exploration of gender, including the line, “Some days I’m a woman, some days I’m a man,” highlighting her evolving relationship with her identity.
After the album’s release, Lorde will head on tour starting in September, with Blood Orange and other artists supporting her shows. The album “Virgin” features contributions from a number of producers, including Fabiana Palladino and Devonté Hynes.
Lorde’s previous album, “Solar Power,” was released in 2021, and she has continued to release visuals for several tracks since then. Discussing her creative process for “Virgin,” Lorde stated that she aimed for transparency in her writing, describing the sound and themes of the album as reflective of her raw femininity.
The music video for “Hammer” will premiere on June 20, 2025, and continues to build excitement for the upcoming album.
