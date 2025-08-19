Entertainment
Lords of the Fallen 2 Set for 2026 Release with New Features
Cologne, Germany – At Gamescom’s Opening Night Live on August 19, 2025, CI Games announced the upcoming release of Lords of the Fallen 2, set for 2026. This sequel is set 100 years after the events of the original game and aims to expand on its predecessor’s universe.
The new installment, developed using Unreal Engine 5, offers players two parallel worlds to explore, including an enhanced Umbral realm and a shared campaign experience in online co-op. Marek Tyminski, CEO of CI Games, stated, “After selling over 2 million units of the first game and welcoming over 5.5 million players, it’s clear our comeback was community-powered. With Lords of the Fallen 2, we’re going further, focusing on a player-first approach and implementing feedback from our users.”
Tyminski emphasized the studio’s commitment to being responsive to its community. The game will include optional player-versus-player (PvP) modes and custom game modifiers, enhancing the gameplay experience.
The sequel was initially slated for development in 2017 but faced numerous delays and changes in development teams. CI Games has taken over the project, ensuring it aligns with the community’s expectations. “We want to make this the Empire Strikes Back of our series,” said David Valjalo, Creative Portfolio Strategist at CI Games. “This sequel is looking spectacular and is poised to improve on the previous game while retaining its essence.”
Although no exact release date has been provided, gamers can look forward to further announcements during Gamescom, with plans for a gameplay reveal later this year. CI Games also confirmed that the sequel will not be available on Steam at launch but will be released on PC and gaming consoles.
