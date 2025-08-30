Loreal Sarkisian Shares Her Challenging Journey to Motherhood

AUSTIN, Texas — Loreal Sarkisian, the wife of University of Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian, opened up about her difficult path to motherhood in a YouTube video released on August 27. The couple welcomed their son, Amays, earlier this year after a challenging pregnancy journey.

In the video titled “Loreal Sarkisian’s Intro to Motherhood,” the 39-year-old mother revealed her struggles with infertility and her feelings about motherhood. “I turned 30, I turned 35, and still no kids,” she recounted. “At that time, being an aunt was one of my favorite jobs.” Loreal had resigned herself to the idea that she might not become a mother.

However, everything changed in the fall of 2024 when Loreal discovered she was pregnant. Although she was excited, she also felt overwhelmed. “When I found out I was pregnant, I was really excited but also like, ‘What the heck is happening?'” she said.

Her excitement turned into anxiety as she dealt with uncomfortable pregnancy symptoms. After the first trimester, complications forced her onto bed rest. “Once admitted into the hospital, it became even more real,” she shared. Loreal emphasized the importance of keeping her son safe.

Tragically, after being hospitalized, Loreal’s water broke, leading to an emergency C-section due to concerns over the baby’s heart rate. She was put under anesthesia and awoke to the news of a healthy baby. “I was torn between being grateful and happy… but then also again like, ‘God dog, I didn’t get another moment of this beautiful journey,'” she reflected.

Despite the challenges, Loreal expressed her hope that sharing her story could help other mothers address the struggles of pregnancy and motherhood. “No one really talked about the sucky side of pregnancy,” she said, emphasizing the gap in conversations about the realities of motherhood.

Since welcoming Amays on April 4, Loreal has embraced her new role as a mother, expressing deep love for her son. “Outside of my salvation, the next greatest gift the Lord has given me is a child,” she said. Loreal hopes her narrative will empower others to embrace both the joys and difficulties of motherhood.