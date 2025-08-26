Sports
Lorenzo Sonego Prepares for US Open Amid Financial Success
NEW YORK, USA — Lorenzo Sonego is set to begin his 2025 US Open campaign against Australia’s Tristan Schoolkate on August 27, 2025. The Italian player, known for his competitive spirit, is keen on making a significant impact following a quieter season.
Even though Sonego hasn’t won any titles this year, he brings an impressive career prize money total of $8,388,582 from both singles and doubles. In 2025 alone, he has earned $1,296,390 despite limited success.
Sonego’s journey includes four ATP singles titles and some doubles accolades, showcasing his talent and persistent effort on the court. His remarkable performance at the 2025 Australian Open, where he reached the quarterfinals, exemplified his capability to excel in major tournaments.
In addition to his on-court achievements, Sonego’s financial profile is bolstered by strong brand partnerships. He is prominently associated with Emporio Armani’s EA7 sportswear line, showcasing their gear during matches. He also uses Wilson racquets, specifically the Blade model, and is sponsored by Mizuno footwear for enhanced performance.
Italian companies like Lynx Group and KoRo support him as well, appearing on his apparel. His deal with premium brands highlights his growing marketability, stemming from his career-high ranking of World No. 21 achieved in 2021.
As Sonego steps onto the US Open stage, fans are not just expecting a fierce match but recognizing an athlete who has successfully merged athletic prowess with financial acumen. Each subsequent match could significantly impact his already impressive earnings and strengthen his ranking further.
