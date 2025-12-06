Lori Harvey and Idris Elba Spotted at Miami Art Week

Miami, Florida — Lori Harvey and Idris Elba were seen together at E11EVEN Miami during Miami Art Week 2025 on December 4. The pair enjoyed the event as they watched 50 Cent perform.

Lori, 28, is a model and the daughter of Steve Harvey. She wore a black dress paired with a black jacket and styled her hair in a tight bun. Idris, 34, opted for a more casual look, wearing a black tank top and pants.

A source told PEOPLE, “The two arrived at the club holding hands.” They were spotted sitting closely together, with Lori on Idris’s lap, as they engaged in intimate conversations.

<p“When 50 Cent started performing, Lori turned to dance along to the music, while Damson was relatively laidback throughout the night,” the source added.

The couple left the club together, with Idris acting as a gentleman, holding onto Lori as they navigated through the crowd.

This outing comes three months after Lori and Idris were previously seen in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. During that trip, they shared moments that included a romantic embrace on the beach.

Reps for both Lori and Idris did not respond to requests for comment from PEOPLE at that time.

The two confirmed their relationship in January 2023, on Lori’s birthday, but sources say they are now at a point where their individual paths require more of their attention.

In a statement, they said, “We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared.” Their romance sparked rumors in December 2022 when they were spotted in Los Angeles.