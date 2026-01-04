Lori Harvey Turns Heads with Stunning Vacation Outfit on Instagram

LOS ANGELES, CA — Lori Harvey captured attention on social media as she shared a striking mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories. The image, which showcases her look during what appears to be a tropical getaway, quickly garnered the admiration of fans.

In the photo, the 28-year-old model wore dazzling ultra-short micro shorts paired with a bikini-style top. Both pieces featured a bold red-and-blue floral pattern. The eye-catching top also had a unique zip-front detail and a hood, adding a sporty chic element to the ensemble.

“I love the way this outfit fits you,” commented one fan, reflecting the excitement around her new look. Meanwhile, the fitted top accentuated her silhouette while the high-cut shorts elongated her legs, enhancing her vacation glam.

Harvey opted for minimal makeup for her poolside photo, showcasing her glowing skin, softly defined brows, and nude lips. Her hair was slicked back under the hood, striking a balance between practicality and style in the warm weather.

“Perfection,” remarked another follower, as her vacation outfit went viral for its fresh and vibrant aesthetic. As always, Harvey’s fashion choices seem to resonate widely with her audience, proving her status as a style influencer.