Lori Vallow Daybell Returns to Idaho to Serve Life Sentences

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Lori Vallow Daybell arrived back in Idaho on Monday, where she will serve multiple life sentences for her role in the murders of her children and conspiracy to kill others. Daybell had been held at Estrella Jail in Maricopa County, Arizona, after facing trials for various charges.

Daybell faced separate trials that resulted in convictions for conspiring to kill her former husband, Charles Vallow, and attempting to murder her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux. In addition to these charges, she was previously convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy related to the deaths of her two children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, whose bodies were found buried on the property of her current husband, Chad Daybell.

Despite facing the death penalty, Daybell’s attorneys successfully argued that the volume of evidence was too great to review before trial, allowing her to avoid capital punishment in Idaho. She did not waive her right to a speedy trial, which further complicates the timeline and proceedings in her cases.

After her return flight to Idaho, Daybell was booked into the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center. Video footage released by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office showed her being escorted by deputies while handcuffed and shackled. Before entering the vehicle for transport, Daybell was seen smiling and looking up at the sky.

Chad Daybell, her husband, was also convicted and sentenced to death for his involvement. According to legal expert Ryan Black, the sentencing could face challenges during the appeals process, as the defense failed to present arguments or character witnesses during his trial.

The legal proceedings surrounding Lori Vallow Daybell have drawn widespread public attention, highlighting the complexities of her case and the tragic outcomes involved.